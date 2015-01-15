* Italy, France want to cut their deficits less steeply
* EU to rule on Italian, French budgets in March
* Katainen gives backing to Renzi's labour reform plans
By Giuseppe Fonte
ROME, Jan 15 The European Commission may use a
flexible interpretation of EU fiscal rules when it makes a final
judgment on Italy's 2015 budget in March, European Commission
Vice President Jyrki Katainen said on Thursday.
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's government has been pressing
the Commission to use "flexibility" and not to insist on steep
deficit cuts in view of Italy's long economic stagnation and its
efforts to pass reforms.
Katainen told Italy's parliament it would be hard to assess
Rome's situation before the Commission issues its next set of
economic forecasts "but I could imagine that Italy could benefit
from flexibility like other countries".
Italy and France have both been at loggerheads with the
Commission over their public finances, with the EU's executive
arm insisting last year they toughen their original budget plans
and deferring a final judgment until this spring.
The Commission's interpretation of the rules is a balancing
act between retaining financial markets' confidence and
responding to EU leaders who want to use whatever flexibility
there is in the rules to boost meagre economic growth.
It remains to be seen what Katainen's hint of flexibility
will mean in practical terms, but recent signals from the
Commission have suggested it may try to avoid a head-on clash
with the euro zone's second and third largest countries.
The Commission said on Tuesday that economic reforms, public
investment and hard economic times were all factors that could
warrant flexibility.
France has been running a budget deficit above the EU's 3
percent of gross domestic product limit for years, while Italy,
whose deficit is just inside 3 percent, has failed to curb its
huge public debt, which is the second largest in the euro zone.
Both countries say harsh fiscal steps now would only make
matters worse. Italy's economy is contracting and France's is
barely growing.
EU rules require countries to cut their "structural" budget
deficits -- adjusted to take account of economic conditions --
by 0.5 percent of GDP per year, but both Italy and France
propose more modest cuts.
Katainen, who has broad responsibility for economic policy
at the Commission, backed Renzi's plans for labour reform, known
as the "Jobs Act". The act will make firing easier for large
firms but has drawn stiff opposition from trade unions in Italy.
"I know the question is controversial but the Jobs Act, in
my opinion, will help hiring and is also fairer for young
people," Katainen said.
