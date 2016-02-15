* Italy's economic data weakens
* Prospects dwindle for promised cut in public debt
* PM Renzi faces having to make steep budget cuts in 2017
* Seeks concessions from EU, attacks "budget pedants"
ROME, Feb 15 Italy's public finance difficulties
are set to deepen as its economy weakens, and it may be punished
by the markets even if Prime Minister Matteo Renzi reaches a
compromise with the European Commission over this year's budget.
Gross domestic product grew just 0.1 percent in the last
quarter of 2015, data showed on Friday, as the recovery from a
three-year recession petered out.
The official forecast of 1.6 percent growth in 2016 already
looks far out of reach. Tax revenues may also disappoint, making
it less likely Italy can bring down its huge debt for the first
time in eight years as Renzi has promised.
In another blow, officials say privatisations of the state
railways and public air traffic control company are unlikely to
go ahead this year as planned due to difficult market
conditions.
Before these setbacks, Renzi was already locked in an
unusually heated row with Brussels over his 2016 budget, which
the Commission says risks breaking the EU's fiscal rules after
he raised targets for the budget deficit and public debt.
It will give a definitive verdict in the spring, and may ask
for adjustments. Renzi has demanded more leeway in the rules and
attacked the Commission's "budget pedants".
Experience suggests a face-saving compromise will be
reached. But the Commission knows it risks losing credibility.
"Italy has benefited more than any other country from budget
flexibility," its Deputy President Jyrki Katainen said this
month. "If we go on with this flexibility of the rules we won't
have any more rules."
But even if a deal is done, it will only push back the
problems for a few more months, and they are getting bigger all
the time.
DEBT MOUNTAIN
Having delayed promised debt reductions for four years now,
Rome would have to make a much bigger fiscal adjustment to meet
its commitments in 2017.
Its public debt ratio of more than 130 percent of economic
output is the second-highest in the euro zone after Greece's,
and unless Renzi wins even more concessions he will have to find
cuts of more than 15 billion euros ($17 billion) in 2017.
Rome has not seen that kind of entrenchment since the height
of the 2011 debt crisis when former prime minister Mario Monti
passed draconian measures to save the country from bankruptcy.
But Renzi faces a toxic combination of faltering growth,
stalled privatisations and, despite the shield of the European
Central Bank's bond-buying programme, higher borrowing costs.
There is also a growing risk of a full-blown Italian banking
crisis. The country's lenders, burdened with some 200 billion
euros of bad loans, have lost almost 30 percent of their value
on the Milan stock market this year.
The gap between the yields on 10-year government bonds
(BTPs) yields and safer German Bunds has climbed to more than
1.3 percentage points from 0.9 points in December.
Some analysts fear Italy could follow Portugal, whose bond
yields posted their biggest weekly rise for more than three
years last week as investors fretted over Lisbon's public
finances and the health of the world economy.
"Italy is definitely vulnerable. As long as there is a
risk-off environment, there is a risk that the BTP-Bund spread
could widen further," said Daniel Lenz, a bond strategist at DZ
Bank.
Renzi must call an election by early 2018 at the latest. He
has seen austerity-minded governments in Lisbon and Madrid
thrown out of office recently and does not want to follow suit.
His approval ratings have slumped over the last year and
domestic hostility to cuts remains high due to the listless
economy and high unemployment. He is under pressure from
opposition parties eager to cash in on the strong rise in
anti-European sentiment among ordinary Italians.
Nevertheless, Italy signed the tougher "fiscal compact" that
the euro zone drew up in 2012 in response to the debt crisis,
mandating steep annual debt falls. It even made annual balanced
budgets a constitutional requirement.
But Rome has yet to put the rules into practice. Its debt
has climbed steadily and parliament has voted each year to allow
itself a special exemption to the balanced budget law.
SQUARING THE CIRCLE
This year, if the Commission does not force Renzi to amend
his budget, the deficit will fall marginally to 2.4 percent of
gross domestic product from 2.6 percent in 2015.
After cutting taxes by more than 5 billion euros this year,
Renzi has slated deeper cuts to corporate and income tax in
2017. At the same time, he has pledged to narrow the deficit in
2017 down to 1.1 percent of GDP. How he hopes to perform this
feat has not yet been explained.
Gustavo Piga, an economics professor at Rome's Tor Vergata
University, urged him to take his dispute with the Commission
even further and renege on his budget commitments for 2017.
"Italy needs real fiscal stimulus," he said. "Renzi should
tackle the 20 percent of wasteful spending in the state sector,
while launching a programme of public investment and hiking the
budget deficit target to 4 percent."
Renzi is unlikely to follow that advice, even with problems
mounting from all sides. Although growth is weakening, Italy has
been out of recession for more than a year, meaning that under
current rules justification for more EU budget leeway has all
but disappeared.
"There is no more room for flexibility, and it wouldn't be
good for Italy either," said Daniel Gros, head of the
Brussels-based economic think-tank CEPS. "Now, with markets more
averse to risk, Italy would be well advised to be very prudent."
($1 = 0.8872 euros)
