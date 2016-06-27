ROME, June 27 Italian Prime Minister Matteo
Renzi will use a meeting with his German and French counterparts
on Monday to request more flexibility in European Union rules on
public finances and state aid to companies, a government source
said.
Italy was already granted what the European Commission
called "unprecedented" flexibility over its 2016 budget, and is
now preparing its 2017 budget.
Rome is also looking at ways to support its banks, which are
saddled with 360 billion euros ($395.06 billion) of bad loans
and whose share prices have tumbled since Britain voted to leave
the EU in Thursday's referendum.
($1 = 0.9112 euros)
(Reporting By Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones)