ROME Nov 27 The Italian government approved
emergency legislation on Wednesday to cancel payment of a
housing tax on main residences and to revalue commercial banks'
stakes in the Bank of Italy.
Abolishing the instalment of the IMU property tax, which has
been repeatedly delayed by political wrangling, means a loss to
the state of just over 2 billion euros ($2.71 billion), Economy
Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni told reporters.
The loss will be made up by increases in advance payments of
taxes due in 2014 from banks, Saccomanni said. That will
increase government revenues this year but reduce them by a
corresponding amount in 2014.
Italy is battling to keep its budget deficit under the
European Union limit of 3 percent of output this year, after it
came in precisely at 3 percent in 2012.
More positively for the country's hard-pressed lenders, the
government decree approved a revaluation of bank holdings in the
Bank of Italy, which Saccomanni said would help improve their
capital positions. It will also produce a capital gain for the
banks and up to a billion euros of increased tax revenues as a
result.
The decree is immediately effective but must be approved by
parliament within 60 days or it will expire.
The value of bank shares in the central bank has been frozen
since the 1930s, when it was set at the equivalent of 156,000
euros. Independent experts commissioned by the Bank of Italy
said the shares could now be worth 5 billion to 7.5 billion
euros, based on the net present values of future dividends.
The revaluation must be approved by the European Central
Bank, and Saccomanni said he knew the ECB's legal team had given
a positive opinion, although it had not yet been ratified by the
governing council.
($1 = 0.7367 euros)
