* Government aims to keep deficit below 3 pct of GDP
* Decree cuts spending, sells buildings
* Economy minister says 2014 budget will cut payroll taxes
By Giuseppe Fonte
ROME, Oct 9 The Italian government approved
emergency measures on Wednesday aimed at keeping this year's
budget deficit inside the European Union's ceiling of 3 percent
of national output.
Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni told reporters the
measures, worth 1.6 billion euros ($2.16 billion), would correct
a deficit that was heading for a marginal overshoot to 3.1
percent.
The cabinet decree is immediately effective but must be
passed by parliament within 60 days or the measures will expire.
The package comprises a 1.1 billion euro cut in spending by
government ministries and local authorities and 500 million
euros of extra revenues from the sale of public buildings.
The property will be sold to state holding company Cassa
Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), which will in turn try to gradually
sell them on to the market, Saccomanni said.
Enrico Letta's government is targeting the fiscal gap to
fall to 2.9 percent from 3.0 percent in 2012 to allow Italy to
stay off the EU's blacklist which imposes tougher corrective
action on countries with excessive deficits.
Italy's public finances remain delicately balanced. Some
analysts believe the deficit is heading for a larger overshoot,
but the government has already passed legislation allowing for a
last-minute increase in end-year payments of company tax if this
proves to be the case.
In the next few weeks Saccomanni must also find another 2.4
billion euros to fund the scrapping of the end-year payment of
the housing tax IMU, or a new hole will open up in this year's
accounts.
Meanwhile Italy's massive public debt, the second largest in
the euro zone, is heading for a new record high of 133 percent
of output gross domestic product this year.
Letta, who last week beat off an attempt by centre-right
leader Silvio Berlusconi to bring down his left-right coalition
government, must now turn to the more challenging task of
presenting a credible 2014 budget by an Oct. 15 deadline.
"We will aim to cut spending and lower taxes," Saccomanni
said, adding that the priority would go towards reducing payroll
taxes paid by companies in order to increase their
competitiveness and bolster workers' pay packets.
The budget will try to stimulate the recession-bound economy
while at the same time reducing the fiscal gap to 2.5 percent of
GDP.