ROME Jan 2 Italy posted a state sector budget
surplus of 5.1 billion euros ($6.1 billion) in December, sharply
lower than the 15.58 billion euros posted in Dec. 2013, weighed
down by lower tax revenues, higher payments of bills in arrears
and debt servicing costs.
The Economy Ministry said the state sector budget deficit
for the full year came to 76.8 billion euros, an improvement of
more than 3.5 billion compared with the figure in 2013, tied to
tighter spending.
The Treasury said debt servicing costs were higher but it
noted that in 2013 there were exceptional payments for a capital
increase for the European Investment Bank and for funding
support to the troubled Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
.
The state sector borrowing requirement (SSBR), a measure of
the gap between central government spending and income, differs
from the broader "general government" accounts, which the
European Union Stability and Growth Pact refers to when
assessing countries' deficit performances.
At the end of September, Italy hiked its general government
deficit forecast for 2014 from 2.6 percent of gross domestic
product to 3.0 percent, exactly in line with the European
Union's ceiling, citing a weaker than expected economy.
Italy's general deficit in 2013 came in at 2.8 percent of
GDP.
