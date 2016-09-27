* New forecasts will form basis for next year's budget
* PM Renzi says EU fiscal rules "old and absurd"
* Weak domestic demand halted growth in second quarter
By Gavin Jones
ROME, Sept 27 Italy is poised to cut its
economic growth forecasts for this year and next and raise its
projections for the budget deficit on Tuesday when the cabinet
meets to approve a new forecasting document.
The new forecasts, which will provide the framework for the
government's 2017 budget to be presented next month, will set up
a potential tussle with the European Commission, which has urged
Italy not to ease up on previously agreed fiscal targets.
However, the euro zone's third largest economy has misfired
this year and posted no growth in the second quarter, upsetting
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's previous assumptions for public
finances.
The Economic and Financial Document (DEF) will cut the 2016
growth outlook to around 0.9 percent from a 1.2 percent forecast
made in April, and cut next year's growth to around 1 percent or
1.1 percent from 1.4 percent, a government source told Reuters.
The goal for the 2016 budget deficit is likely to be raised
marginally to 2.4 percent from 2.3 percent and next year's
target is likely to be hiked to around 2.4 percent from 1.8
percent. The cabinet is due to meet at 9 p.m. (1900 GMT).
Brussels is particularly concerned about Italy's public
debt, which has risen to more than 132 percent of gross domestic
product, the highest in the euro zone after Greece's.
Renzi, who has staked his career on a referendum on
constitutional reform to be held in December, wants the EU's
fiscal rules to be eased and has attacked other countries for
failing to back Italy's stance.
The 41-year-old Renzi took office in February 2014 promising
to revive a chronically weak economy, but growth has continued
to underperform Italy's partners and ground to a halt in the
second quarter, held back by weak domestic demand.
"OLD AND ABSURD"
Renzi is demanding "flexibility" in EU fiscal rules and says
any money he spends on tackling the influx of migrants from
north Africa and making Italy's schools earthquake proof will
not be included in overall deficit limits.
"What is spent on immigration and the earthquake will not be
counted in the Stability Pact," he said on Tuesday.
He added that he was not only referring to the costs of
rebuilding the mountain towns destroyed by a quake in central
Italy on Aug. 24, but also the cost of making Italy's schools
safe throughout the country.
"The stability of our children is more important than the
stability of European bureaucracy," he said, blasting the EU's
fiscal rules as "old and absurd".
It remains to be seen whether the Commission will agree with
Renzi's approach, especially as in the case of the schools he is
asking for prior agreement to spend more, not for lenience over
money spent on an emergency.
The European Commission says Italy was already granted
"unprecedented" flexibility, worth about 19 billion euros
($21.37 billion) in its 2016 budget.
The government's latest growth projections are expected to
remain more upbeat than those of most independent forecasters.
Last week the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and
Development cut Italy's growth forecasts to 0.8 percent in both
2016 and 2017.
Italian employers confederation Confindustria forecasts
growth of just 0.6 percent in 2017, and several large banks have
even lower projections, with Barclays Capital forecasting a
contraction of 0.1 percent.
($1 = 0.8892 euros)
