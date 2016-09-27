* New forecasts will form basis for next year's budget
* PM Renzi says EU fiscal rules "old and absurd"
* Weak domestic demand halted growth in second quarter
(Updates with new forecasts approved)
By Gavin Jones and Giuseppe Fonte
ROME, Sept 27 Italy on Tuesday cut its economic
growth forecasts and sharply hiked its target for the 2017
budget deficit for the second time in five months, setting up a
potential clash with Brussels.
The forecasts will set the framework for the 2017 budget and
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi is anxious to avoid unpopular belt
tightening measures ahead of a December referendum on
constitutional reform that could decide his political future.
The European Commission has urged Rome not to ease up on
previously agreed fiscal targets, but the euro zone's third
largest economy has slowed and posted no growth in the second
quarter, upsetting previous public finance assumptions.
The Treasury's Economic and Financial Document (DEF) cut the
2016 growth outlook to 0.8 percent from a 1.2 percent forecast
made in April, and lowered next year's growth to 1.0 percent
from 1.4 percent.
The goal for the 2016 budget deficit was nudged up to 2.4
percent of gross domestic product (GDP) from 2.3 percent and
next year's deficit was hiked to 2.0 percent from 1.8 percent.
However, taking into account extra spending on immigration
and earthquake reconstruction that the government expects to
exclude from EU calculations, Renzi said the real deficit next
year could hit 2.4 percent.
Italy has repeatedly raised its deficit targets in recent
years. The 2017 goal had stood at 1.1 percent until April, when
Renzi lifted it to 1.8 percent.
Brussels is particularly concerned about Italy's public
debt, which has risen to more than 132 percent of GDP, the
highest in the euro zone after Greece's.
The government acknowledged on Tuesday that despite repeated
assurances, it would not lower the debt-to-GDP ratio this year,
saying it would come in at 132.8 percent against a previous
target of 132.4 percent. It stood at 132.3 percent in 2015.
The 41-year-old Renzi took office in February 2014 promising
to revive a chronically weak economy, but growth has continued
to underperform Italy's partners and ground to a halt in the
second quarter, held back by weak domestic demand.
"OLD AND ABSURD"
Renzi wants greater flexibility in the EU's Stability Pact
and says any money he spends on tackling the influx of migrants
from north Africa and making Italy's schools earthquake proof
will not be included in overall deficit limits.
"What is spent on immigration and the earthquake will not be
counted in the Stability Pact," he said on Tuesday.
He added that he was not only referring to the costs of
rebuilding the hill towns destroyed by a quake in central Italy
on Aug. 24, but also the cost of making Italy's schools safe
throughout the country.
"The stability of our children is more important than the
stability of European bureaucracy," he said, blasting the EU's
fiscal rules as "old and absurd".
He also told reporters that Europe owed Italy "a huge debt
on immigration", saying the country was spending heavily to
accommodate tens of thousands of mainly African refugees who
have been arriving on boats from Libya and Egypt.
It remains to be seen whether the Commission will agree with
Renzi's approach, especially as in the case of the schools he is
asking for prior agreement to spend more, not for lenience over
money spent on an emergency.
The European Commission says Italy was already granted
"unprecedented" flexibility, worth about 19 billion euros
($21.37 billion) in its 2016 budget.
The government's latest growth projections remain more
upbeat than those of most independent forecasters.
Last week the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and
Development cut Italy's growth forecasts to 0.8 percent in both
2016 and 2017.
Italian employers confederation Confindustria forecasts
growth of just 0.6 percent in 2017, and several large banks have
even lower projections, with Barclays Capital forecasting a
contraction of 0.1 percent.
($1 = 0.8892 euros)
