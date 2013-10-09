ROME Oct 9 The Italian government on Wednesday
approved emergency measures aimed at keeping the budget deficit
this year inside the European Union's ceiling of 3 percent of
national output.
Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni told reporters the
measures worth 1.6 billion euros ($2.16 billion) would correct a
deficit that was heading for a marginal overshoot to 3.1
percent.
The package comprises a 1.1 billion euro cut in spending by
government ministries and local authorities and 500 million
euros of extra revenues from the sale of public real estate to
state holding company Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP),
Saccomanni said.