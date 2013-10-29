ROME Oct 29 The Bank of Italy said growth is on
track to be worse this year and next than the government
forecast last month, a central bank official said on Tuesday in
testimony to parliament on the 2014 budget proposal.
The central bank's July forecasts for gross domestic product
to shrink 1.9 percent this year and expand 0.7 percent in 2014
have been confirmed by subsequent data, the central bank's
director general, Luigi Signorini, said.
Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta's government said in
September GDP would decline 1.7 percent this year and rise 1.0
percent next year.
In earlier testimony, statistics office ISTAT said GDP would
decline 1.8 percent this year. The euro zone's third-biggest
economy will expand for the first time since mid-2011 in the
fourth quarter of this year, ISTAT said.