ROME Nov 18 Italian Economy Minster Fabrizio Saccomanni said on Monday that the government's spending-cut plan will save about 32 billion euros ($43.12 billion) by the end of 2016 and the savings will be used to fund investments, and reduce taxes and debt.

"The objective of the spending review is to create savings of 2 percent of gross domestic product in the three-year period ending in 2016," Saccomanni told reporters.