ROME Nov 27 Italian Prime Minster Enrico
Letta's cabinet passed a decree on Wednesday to cancel the
end-year installment of the IMU property tax on primary
residences and agricultural buildings, government Undersecretary
Filippo Patroni Griffi said.
After a cabinet meeting, Economy Minister Fabrizio
Saccomanni said the decree also revalues the holdings Italian
lenders have in the Bank of Italy, which will help them improve
their capital positions.
The shares held by lenders in the central bank were last
revalued in the 1930s.