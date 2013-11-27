ROME Nov 27 Italian Prime Minster Enrico Letta's cabinet passed a decree on Wednesday to cancel the end-year installment of the IMU property tax on primary residences and agricultural buildings, government Undersecretary Filippo Patroni Griffi said.

After a cabinet meeting, Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni said the decree also revalues the holdings Italian lenders have in the Bank of Italy, which will help them improve their capital positions.

The shares held by lenders in the central bank were last revalued in the 1930s.