BRUSSELS, March 10 Italy will have to wait to
judge whether planned structural reforms will affect its ability
to meet strict European Union budget limits, Economy Minister
Pier Carlo Padoan said on Monday.
Speaking after a meeting of euro zone finance ministers in
Brussels, Padoan said that it was generally accepted that
structural reform measures, which took time to bear fruit, could
have a temporary impact on public finances.
"Naturally there could be implications for the profile of
public finances which would of course be clearly linked to the
structural measures," he said.
"This is the principle, whether this leads to respecting the
limits with greater or lesser precision is something we don't
know. We will see."
He said the principle was generally accepted by Italy's
Eurogroup partners. "It's a concept that's part of the way the
euro and the Eurogroup functions," he said.
