ROME Aug 4 Italy will ask the European Union to
grant it greater budget flexibility in the light of its efforts
to pass structural reforms, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan
said on Tuesday.
Speaking to reporters in Rome, Padoan said Italy would fund
tax cuts promised by Prime Minister Matteo Renzi with a mix of
spending cuts, improved economic growth, and by seeking
increased budget flexibility from the European Union.
"There are all the conditions to request flexibility,"
Padoan said, arguing that this would be justified by Italy's
efforts to reform its sluggish economy.
Padoan declined to confirm that Italy would raise its budget
deficit goal for next year of 1.8 percent of gross domestic
product, saying the request would refer to the so-called
structural deficit, adjusted for fluctuations in economic
growth.
(Reporting By Gavin Jones)