ROME, June 9 Italy is looking at ways to allow
people to retire earlier but any measures adopted will not lead
to a softening of public finance targets, Economy Minister Pier
carlo Padoan said on Thursday.
"The public finance framework for this year and next has
been negotiated with the European Commission," Padoan told
Reuters in an interview. "That's my framework and within that
framework we'll see what room can be found."
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has said he wants to offer
people the chance to leave work earlier in exchange for a lower
pension, a proposal that has led to concerns about the
short-term impact on public spending and debt levels.
Italy's debt, at around 133 percent of national output, is
the largest in the euro zone as a proportion of national output
after Greece's.
Padoan said the government had not yet discussed specific
proposals and any decision that led to a rise in pension outlays
would have to be offset by equal savings in another area or by
higher revenues.
"There will be no deviation from public finance targets," he
said.
Italy is targeting a fall in the budget deficit to 1.8
percent of gross domestic product in 2017, down from a goal of
2.4 percent this year, and aims for the debt to edge down to
130.9 percent from 132.4 percent.
