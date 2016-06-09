ROME, June 9 Italy is looking at ways to allow people to retire earlier but any measures adopted will not lead to a softening of public finance targets, Economy Minister Pier carlo Padoan said on Thursday.

"The public finance framework for this year and next has been negotiated with the European Commission," Padoan told Reuters in an interview. "That's my framework and within that framework we'll see what room can be found."

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has said he wants to offer people the chance to leave work earlier in exchange for a lower pension, a proposal that has led to concerns about the short-term impact on public spending and debt levels.

Italy's debt, at around 133 percent of national output, is the largest in the euro zone as a proportion of national output after Greece's.

Padoan said the government had not yet discussed specific proposals and any decision that led to a rise in pension outlays would have to be offset by equal savings in another area or by higher revenues.

"There will be no deviation from public finance targets," he said.

Italy is targeting a fall in the budget deficit to 1.8 percent of gross domestic product in 2017, down from a goal of 2.4 percent this year, and aims for the debt to edge down to 130.9 percent from 132.4 percent. (writing by Gavin Jones, reporting by Stephen Adler and Giselda Vagnoni)