ROME, Sept 27 Italy's government will increase
advance payments of corporate tax and raise excise duties on
fuel to meet a coalition demand to suspend a scheduled hike in
sales tax, according to the draft of a decree to be discussed by
the cabinet on Friday.
The sales tax hike, which had already been postponed from
July to October, will be delayed for another three months to the
start of January, according to the draft decree obtained by
Reuters.
The cabinet is expected to discuss and approve the decree at
a meeting slated to begin at 1730 GMT.
However, amid political turmoil concerning the future of
Enrico Letta's government, no formal agenda for the cabinet
meeting has yet been released.
