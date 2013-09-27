ROME, Sept 27 Italy's government will increase advance payments of corporate tax and raise excise duties on fuel to meet a coalition demand to suspend a scheduled hike in sales tax, according to the draft of a decree to be discussed by the cabinet on Friday.

The sales tax hike, which had already been postponed from July to October, will be delayed for another three months to the start of January, according to the draft decree obtained by Reuters.

The cabinet is expected to discuss and approve the decree at a meeting slated to begin at 1730 GMT.

However, amid political turmoil concerning the future of Enrico Letta's government, no formal agenda for the cabinet meeting has yet been released.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; Editing by Susan Fenton)