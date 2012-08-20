RIMINI, Italy Aug 20 Italian Industry Minister
Corrado Passera on Monday strongly attacked Bundesbank criticism
of European Central Bank plans for intervention in bond markets,
saying such comments disrupted markets.
The Italian government, including Prime Minister Mario
Monti, has been increasingly critical in recent weeks over
German reluctance to agree on action to lower Italy and Spain's
crippling borrowing costs.
Passera, speaking at a meeting in the Adriatic resort of
Rimini, said Bundesbank criticism of ECB plans for bond buying
"does not honour those who make them." He said there had
recently been an excess of "incoherent and disruptive
communications which have also disturbed markets."