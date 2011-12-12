ROME Dec 12 Recent retiree Susanna did
all her personal errands on the government's clock, like the
rest of her colleagues in Italy's state sector. Some picked
their kids up from daycare, some met lovers for daytime trysts.
Susanna did her grocery shopping.
"There were five entrances and exits, and everyone -- from
the president to the department manager to the general staff --
would come in one door and walk out another," said the
63-year-old, who retired two years ago after 38 years in
government.
"Serious workers are uncomfortable in the public sector
because eventually everyone acquires bad habits," she said, and
asked not to be identified beyond her first name to protect the
colleagues she left behind.
Susanna's experience may go some way to explaining why
Italians often emerge from the country's labyrinthine
administrative buildings exasperated after hours spent waiting
in line to complete a simple bureaucratic task.
One of Prime Minister Mario Monti's biggest challenges as he
tries to trim the 1.8-trillion-euro debt and ram home measures
that foster growth and competition will be cutting red tape and
increasing efficiency in Italy's vast public bureaucracy.
While Italy's general government expenditure was 50.3
percent of gross domestic product last year, below the euro zone
average and less than that of France, the quality of the public
administration came in last in the euro zone, according to the
International Monetary Fund.
"The lack of efficiency in the public sector obviously
weighs on growth," said Giuseppe Pisauro, an economist at
lavoce.info and head of a treasury-run school for public
managers. "Improving the public administration would be a big
boost to the country's competitiveness."
"INESCAPABLE ACTIONS"
Monti has announced a comprehensive spending review to
target the best places to make cuts, and admonished public
administrators to take "inescapable actions aimed at containing
costs" in the meantime.
He made clear he would be targeting the country's 110
provincial governments, which critics say have become havens for
once-powerful potentates during the sunset of their career, or
prized pulpits for small, locally based power clusters.
The provinces -- of which 15 new ones have been created in
the past two decades and more are proposed -- spend a total of
about 12 billion euros per year on services such as
secondary-school administration, road maintenance and training
for the unemployed.
An overhaul of the system would require time-consuming
constitutional reform. Instead, Monti has proposed cutting in
half the administrative staff, but not the services.
The government's most optimistic savings estimate is 65
million euros, which is just 0.2 percent of the value of the
package. When the details of the decree emerged, it was clear
that even these cuts were easier said than done.
"The way the law is written, it's clear that even these
modest cuts may never get done," said Luigi Oliveri, a manager
in Verona's provincial government who has worked for the state
for 20 years.
"In the public administration, this is the wrong way to do
things. You have to find the sources of waste before you can
cut."
PATRONAGE
The problem is not just whether jobs are necessary but also
how they are handed out. State jobs historically have been given
in exchange for political support before elections, or as
favors to family and friends.
Franco -- who also asked that his last name not be used --
got a job at a state-owned bank in the early 1970s after his
aunt asked her middle-school classmate, a former prime minister,
to find him a job.
"My aunt had made the request two years earlier, and I had
forgotten about it, but then the bank contacted me just before
the national elections," said Franco, who retired after 32
years.
"There was a tacit agreement that if you asked for a job,
and you got it, that you would vote for the politician who got
it for you, and all your family and friends would also know
about it and recognize it," he said.
Susanna got her first public job in 1971 because a distant
cousin was in charge of the personnel department.
"The small public agencies were like clans back then," she
explained. "Everyone had the same last name. Now it's more
open."
More recently, local public transportation or trash-carting
services have become bloated with political hires.
Five managers of Rome's local subway, train and bus company
are under investigation for allegedly hiring hundreds of such
personnel over the past decade. One such employee was a former
night club dancer and pin-up girl who became the "personal
assistant" of the company's industrial manager.
LAYABOUTS
Italy's state sector provides education and law and order,
and manages health-care and pension systems and a wide array of
local services. In many of the cities and towns in Italy's
underdeveloped south, the state is the top employer, and a
quarter of all public spending goes to salaries each year.
The good news is that the bureaucracy has become visibly
more efficient in recent years thanks to upgraded computer
systems and the opening of large offices capable of offering a
number of different services. Today most public workplaces have
turnstiles that keep workers in their offices.
"There are some parts of the public administration where
people believe in the service that they provide, and they spend
long hours to do the best job possible," Italy's chief
statistician Enrico Giovannini told Reuters.
Berlusconi's Public Administration Minister Renato Brunetta
campaigned to modernise services and railed against "layabouts,"
increasing supervision of workers who called in sick. Monti has
named career civil servant Filippo Patroni Griffi, Brunetta's
former chief of staff, to be public administration minister.
Since the public sector has already been the focus of
across-the-board cuts, Giovannini says Monti's spending review
must be used to lay the ground for a complex and comprehensive
reform of the public administration. Such changes will have to
be carefully considered before being implemented, he said.
Salaries have already been frozen at 2010 levels until 2014.
New hiring to replace those who quit or retire was reduced at
most agencies by 80 percent. By 2014, the number of public
employees should be reduced by 300,000, according to Treasury
estimates.
With some services already cut to the bone, Monti won't have
easy fixes, and changing some bad habits may be impossible. Even
the use of computers has had unintended effects.
"One of the biggest ways to waste time in recent years
became computer games," said Susanna. "Some people spent hours
on end laying solitaire and poker."