VERONA, Italy/BUDAPEST Jan 21 Sixteen people
were killed and about 40 were injured when a bus carrying
Hungarian students burst into flames on a highway in northern
Italy, police and the fire service said on Saturday.
The number of victims could rise to 18, "but certainly no
more than that", the Hungarian consul in Italy Judit Timaffy
told reporters in the city of Verona.
The bus went off the road near a highway exit close to
Verona overnight. The local highway police chief said it was
carrying mostly teenage students, teachers and parents.
"Many children among the victims of the accident in Verona,
a bus catches fire on impact with a pillar," national police
said on Twitter.
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told a news
conference that the teenagers were from a Budapest secondary
school, returning from their annual ski camp in France.
A spokesman for the minister told Reuters the school was the
Szinyei Gimnazium.
The official passenger list included 54 people, Gabor Toth,
director of the school, told national news agency MTI.
Toth said there were 36 students on board, some former
students, three teachers and the family of one of the teachers.
Earlier Szijjarto said there was uncertainty over the exact
number of passengers on board and that it was higher than the
director of the school had known about.
A physical education teacher, who suffered severe burns,
returned to the bus several times to save other passengers and
all of the survivors were "well taken care of" with nobody
suffering life-threatening conditions, said Timaffy.
All of the injured, ten of whom were assessed as "serious",
were in a Verona hospital and twelve other passengers, who were
"well", were staying in a hotel south of the city, the minister
said.
Local highway police chief Girolamo Lacquaniti told TV
channel SKY TG24 that some people had minor injuries, but others
were more serious.
UNCLEAR DYNAMICS
Lacquaniti said the cause of the crash would be
investigated: "We are not aware of other vehicles being
involved, it seems to have gone off the road of its own accord."
The bus had left France around 1630-1700 CET and the two
drivers had a shift change approximately an hour before the
accident took place, shortly before midnight, said Timaffy.
Both drivers were Hungarian, state news agency MTI wrote,
quoting an unnamed employee of the bus provider, denying earlier
press reports that one was French.
The company employee added that the bus was from German
company Setra, had a capacity to seat up to 59 people, was in
good condition and that the drivers were experienced.
"There was a lot of black smoke coming out of the back of
the bus," a truck driver who was driving behind it before it
went off the road told SKY TG24.
Police released photographs and television footage of the
burned-out hulk near a road bridge. The wreckage had been
removed from the road by around 0800 GMT.
"With my prayers, I am with the families and friends shocked
by the tragedy," Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a
statement sent to MTI.
Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni called Orban in the
morning to express his condolences, the Hungarian government
said on its website.
