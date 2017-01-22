* Bus was carrying Hungarian students returning from ski
holiday
* Accident killed 16; two with life-threatening injuries
* Could take days to identify victime -minister
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, Jan 22 Authorities in Italy and
Hungary have begun investigations into the cause of the bus
crash near Verona around midnight on Friday, which left 16 dead
and two people with life threatening injuries.
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Sunday
that investigations were under way and confirmed that the bus
carrying Hungarian students returning from a ski holiday had 56
people on board when it crashed and burst into flames, but that
it could take days to identify the victims because of severe
burns.
Italian authorities have taken DNA samples from some of the
parents who have arrived in Verona, which will help to identify
the victims, Szijjarto said.
"Two people are in critical condition and have not yet been
identified. One of the injured has suffered third-degree burns
on 60 percent of his body," Szijjarto said.
The minister added that, based on current information, the
two people with critical injuries are both adults. Four other
people remain in a severe condition, he said.
Police officials are expected to hold a news conference in
Verona later on Sunday.
(Additional reporting by Krisztina Fenyo in Budapest and Giulia
Segreti in Milan; Editing by David Goodman)