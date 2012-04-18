ROME, April 18 Italian banks are willing to
extend as much as 30 billion euros in credit to businesses owed
money by the public administration, Industry Minister Corrado
Passera said on Wednesday.
The cash-strapped country owes as much as 100 billion euros
for goods and services rendered, but has been unable to pay its
debts as it seeks to put its public accounts in line.
The minister, speaking at a news conference after a cabinet
meeting, also said that the national gas market needs to be
"much more competitive". He added that the separation of
state-owned oil producer Eni and the Snam
pipeline network would be completed in "a short time."