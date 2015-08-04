MILAN Aug 4 Italy's Campari, the
world's sixth-largest premium spirits maker, said on Tuesday
sales rose 10.5 percent overall to 758 million euros ($831
million) in the first half, thanks to a positive impact from a
strong dollar.
The Milan-based group said earnings before interest and tax
(EBIT) excluding one-off items rose to 139 million euros from
124.3 million euros a year ago, with a margin on sales improving
to 18.3 percent from 18.1 percent in the same period last year.
The operating profit margin is closely watched by analysts
as a sign of the company's profitability. Campari's management
has promised to boost it this year after it weakened in 2014.
"We are on track to achieve a positive full-year
performance," Chief Executive Bob Kunze-Concewitz said in a
statement.
($1 = 0.9122 euros)
