BRIEF-Jumbo Interactive updates on Tatts invests in Jumbo
* Tatts purchased 6.6 million newly issued fully paid ordinary shares in Jumbo at $2.37 per share, raising $15.66 million in equity capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN May 4 New car sales in Italy, Europe's fourth-largest car market, rose 24.16 percent in April from the same month a year ago to 148,807 vehicles, Italy's transport ministry said on Monday.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' share of the Italian market stood at 29.12 percent in April, compared with 28.49 percent in March, according to calculations made by Reuters. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)
* Tatts purchased 6.6 million newly issued fully paid ordinary shares in Jumbo at $2.37 per share, raising $15.66 million in equity capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, May 12 South Korea said on Friday that recovery in private consumption remains weak although rapid growth in exports is boosting both production and investment.