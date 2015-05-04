MILAN May 4 New car sales in Italy, Europe's fourth-largest car market, rose 24.16 percent in April from the same month a year ago to 148,807 vehicles, Italy's transport ministry said on Monday.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' share of the Italian market stood at 29.12 percent in April, compared with 28.49 percent in March, according to calculations made by Reuters. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)