MILAN Dec 3 New car sales in recessionary Italy plunged 20.1 percent in November from the same month a year ago to 106,491 vehicles, Italy's Transport Ministry said on Monday.

In October, Italian car sales dropped 12.39 percent.

Automakers are facing a sustained slump in the European car market against the backdrop of the euro zone debt crisis and government austerity measures.

Italian carmaker Fiat's market share rose a touch to 29.7 percent in November, compared to 29.13 percent in October, according to calculations based on Ministry figures made by Reuters.

This year is shaping up to be even worse than 2011, when Italian car sales fell 10.8 percent to 1.4 million cars, dropping for the fourth year in a row.

But 2013 may see an increase in car sales of 10.7 percent, said automotive research company Promotor on Monday.

"In 2013 the Italian car market could rise to 1.55 million cars, which is a 10.7 percent gain on a very depressed 2012 but a 34 percent drop from the pre-crisis annual average," said Centro Studi Promotor's Gian Primo Quagliano in a statement.

Quagliano said that the national elections in Italy in 2013 may boost consumer confidence, which could in turn result in a "modest increase" in car sales. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark and Gianni Montani; editing by Stephen Jewkes)