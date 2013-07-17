MILAN, July 17 Italian automobile owners paid
3.8 percent more in car taxes last year than in 2011, even as
new petrol and luxury levies crimped consumption, trade group
Anfia said on Wednesday.
Italians paid a total of 72.7 billion euros ($95.5 billion)
in taxes to use, buy and own an automobile in 2012, contributing
17 percent of Italy's total national tax income of 426.6 billion
euros.
Like governments elsewhere in Europe, Italian leaders have
increased car and housing taxes in an austerity drive to balance
the budget and avoid paying spiralling costs on government
borrowing.
The bulk of the 72.7 billion euros came from taxes at the
petrol pump, which generated a 6 percent rise in tax revenue
even though petrol consumption fell by 16 percent. Italians cut
back on car trips for the fourth year in a row in 2012.
The figures highlight the difficulties facing European
automakers, such as Fiat, as they struggle to entice
consumers to buy new cars.
Italy's shrinking car market cannot recover until taxation
eases, said National Automotive Manufacturer's Assocation Anfia.
"The first step towards re-launching demand for new cars in
our country is to contain the costs of owning and using a
vehicle," said Anfia chairman Roberto Vavassori in a statement.
European car sales slumped to their lowest six-months total
in 20 years in the first half of 2013, with a 6.3 percent drop
in June suggesting no let up for an industry battered by
overcapacity and weak demand.
($1 = 0.7612 euros)
(Reporting by Jennifer Clark; Editing by Louise Heavens)