MILAN, April 17 Italy will introduce a carbon
tax with proceeds earmarked for financing renewable energy
production in a revamp of the way clean power is funded, the
government said after a cabinet meeting late on Monday.
Italy raised its 2020 renewable energy targets last week
while cutting production incentives to solar and other green
energy.
The carbon tax, an environmental tax on the carbon content
of fuels, is part of fiscal measures aimed to help boost Italy's
sluggish economy. They have to be approved by parliament to
become law.
The government plans to impose excise duties on energy
products depending on their carbon content, in line with
European Union plans, and will coordinate the launch of the
environmental fiscal measures with other European countries, the
government said in a statement.
(Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova; Editing by David Cowell)