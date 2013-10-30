MILAN Oct 30 The top shareholder of Italy's
Banca Carige voted on Wednesday to oust its
long-standing chairman, Flavio Repetto, two sources close to the
matter said.
Repetto headed the Carige banking foundation, which owns a
46.6 percent stake in the Genoa-based lender and last month
picked a new chairman for the bank.
Italy's tenth-biggest lender is under pressure to raise at
least 800 million euros ($1.1 billion) by the end of the year to
boost its capital and has pocketed 100 million euros from assets
sales so far.
($1 = 0.7262 euros)
(Reporting by Andrea Mandala; writing by Francesca Landini)