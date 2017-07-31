Carige expects to cash in 200 mln euros from asset sales

MILAN, July 31 (Reuters) - Italy's Banca Carige said on Monday it had started a process to sell at least 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion) in gross bad loans together with its debt collection platform and other assets in an effort to boost capital.

The bank said it hoped to close the various sales by the end of the year with an expected positive impact of 200 million euros.

Carige, which has emerged as Italy's remaining large problem bank following a state rescue of Monte dei Paschi di Siena and the liquidation of two ailing regional lenders, said it would sell its consumer credit unit Creditis and its merchant book business.

The Genoa-based bank also plans to put on the market a six-floor building in the centre of Milan and an eight-floor one in the heart of Rome.

Carige said it was readying a virtual data room for the bad loan portfolio and had identified investors that could been interested in the debt collection platform.