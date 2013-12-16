MILAN Dec 16 Italian car sales are expected to
post their first annual increase in nearly two and a half years
in December, rising up to 3.5 percent thanks to an extra working
day, a top executive at Italian car maker Fiat said on
Monday.
"In December we will likely see slightly higher Italy car
sales numbers due to the fact that there is one more working
day," Fiat EMEA head Alfredo Altavilla told journalists on the
sidelines of an event.
He said the growth could be up to 3.5 percent. Excluding the
impact of the extra working day, Italian car sales would
register a small drop this month.
Altavilla also said he hoped the European car market had
bottomed out.
New car sales in Italy, Europe's fourth-largest car market,
fell 4.5 percent in November from the same month a year ago,
data showed this month. Italian car sales last posted an annual
rise in August 2011.