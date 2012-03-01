UPDATE 1-European tech shares skid as valuations cast cloud over cyclical rally
* Valuations above 15-year average, but far from bubble levels
MILAN, March 1 Italian new car sales fell 18.9 percent to 130,661 units in February, data from transport ministry showed on Thursday, with Fiat's sales falling 20 percent year-on-year.
Fiat, which also runs Chrysler, had a market share of 28.3 percent compared with 28.7 percent a year ago.
(Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)
* Valuations above 15-year average, but far from bubble levels
LONDON, June 12 Britain on Monday urged Gulf states including Saudi Arabia to ease a blockade of Qatar and to find an immediate solution to the impasse through mediation.