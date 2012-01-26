ROME Jan 26 The Italian car market would
be helped by new incentives, on condition they complied with
European Union rules, Cabinet Undersecretary Antonio Catricala
said on Thursday.
"The car market needs incentives, that would be non
selective and respect the principles of the single European
market," Catricala told Reuters in an interview in answer to a
question on possible new green incentives.
"We'd need to find funding cover for possible measures in
that direction," he said, without giving details.
UNRAE, the organisation representing foreign car makers in
Italy, forecasts a 5.6 percent decline in vehicle registrations
in 2012 to 1.65 million.
It has called for "drastic measures" from the government of
Prime Minister Mario Monti to support the market, including
support to encourage families to buy cars with more modern and
efficient engines that pollute less than older vehicles.
(Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni)