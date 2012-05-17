INSTANT VIEW 5-China's commodities imports mainly rise in May m/m, coal falls
June 8 China's imports of crude oil, copper, iron ore and soybeans rose in May on a month earlier, although coal imports fell, customs data showed on Thursday.
MILAN May 17 Italian Industry Minister Corrado Passera said on Thursday the government did not plan fresh car incentives to support the struggling automotive sector.
"There are no new incentives," Passera told reporters in Milan. Passera also said that a government decree on the separation of gas network Snam from oil and gas giant Eni would be approved "very soon". (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)
June 8 China's imports of crude oil, copper, iron ore and soybeans rose in May on a month earlier, although coal imports fell, customs data showed on Thursday.
SYDNEY, June 8 The government of Australia's Northern Territory on Thursday gave the go-ahead to start building an A$800 million ($600 million) gas pipeline that could help ease a shortage of the commodity in the country's east.