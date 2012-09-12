MILAN, Sept 12 Car orders in Italy in the first
10 days of September fell 35 percent compared with the same
period last year, as consumer sentiment continues to languish,
the president of Italian foreign carmaker's association UNRAE
told Reuters.
"The de-motorisation trend continues. I think we could see a
fall of some 20 to 25 percent in sales in September," Jacques
Bousquet said on the sidelines of a conference.
Car sales in France and Italy continued their downward trend
in August as Mediterranean countries bear the brunt of the euro
zone debt crisis and its withering effect on consumer demand.
Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said earlier
in September he was pessimistic about the European outlook for
this year and next.
Bousquet said UNRAE expects car sales in Italy this year to
come in at around 1.45 million vehicles, compared with 1.75
million the previous year.
"There is no reason at the moment to think that things will
go that much better in 2013," he said.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by David Holmes)