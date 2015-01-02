BRIEF-Scansource reports Q3 sales $813.5 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
MILAN Jan 2 New car sales in Italy, Europe's fourth-largest car market, rose 2.35 percent in December from the same month a year ago to 91,518 vehicles, Italy's transport ministry said on Friday.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' share of the Italian market stood at 27.61 percent in December, compared with 27.34 percent in November, according to calculations made by Reuters.
In all of 2014, car sales in Italy rose 4.21 percent to 1.36 million vehicles, the ministry added. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 9 U.S. health regulators on Tuesday granted accelerated approval for Pfizer Inc's immuno-oncology drug Bavencio to treat advanced bladder cancer, marking the second approval in less than two months for the treatment developed along with Germany's Merck KGaA.