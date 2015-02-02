MILAN Feb 2 New car sales in Italy, Europe's fourth-largest car market, rose 10.9 percent in January from the same month a year ago to 131,385 vehicles, Italy's transport ministry said on Monday.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' share of the Italian market stood at 28.3 percent in January, up from 27.61 percent in December, according to calculations made by Reuters. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Stephen Jewkes)