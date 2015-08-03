UPDATE 1-Sony taps Vinciquerra to lead Sony film, TV studio
LOS ANGELES, May 11 Sony Corp on Thursday named former Fox television executive Anthony Vinciquerra as chairman and chief executive of Sony Pictures Entertainment, effective June 1.
MILAN Aug 3 New car sales in Italy, Europe's fourth-largest car market, rose 14.54 percent in July from the same month a year ago to 131,489 vehicles, Italy's transport ministry said on Monday.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' share of the Italian market stood at 28.33 percent in July, compared with 28.4 in June, according to calculations made by Reuters. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)
LOS ANGELES, May 11 Sony Corp on Thursday named former Fox television executive Anthony Vinciquerra as chairman and chief executive of Sony Pictures Entertainment, effective June 1.
NEW YORK, May 11 The board overhaul at Whole Foods Markets Inc has failed to satisfy Jana Partners, according to a person familiar with the matter, signaling that the month-long battle between the organic grocer and activist hedge fund is no nearer to a conclusion.