MILAN, April 2 Italian new car sales fell 26.7 percent in March as a car transporter strike took its toll, making it increasingly likely that Italy's car market will shrink for a fifth year in a row.

New car sales in March fell to 138,137 vehicles, Italy's Transport Ministry said on Monday, with volumes in the first three months down 20.9 percent on the year.

An auto transport truckers strike, combined with a slow economy, has created a lethal mix, said Italian trade group UNRAE, which represents foreign carmakers operating in Italy.

"For the car industry, this is checkmate," said UNRAE in a statement.

Last month, UNRAE cut its 2012 full year forecast to 1.37 million cars sold from a previous target of 1.74 million.

Fiat suffered a sharp decline, the company said on Monday, with its market share dropping to a 32-year low due to the strike.

Fiat, which holds a 58.5 percent stake in Chrysler, had a market share of 26 percent in March, down from 28.3 percent in February, according to a calculation based on figures from the Transport Ministry.

"The group has lost 8,000 new car registrations, which it believes will be partially recouped in the coming months," Fiat said in a statement.

Italian new car sales fell 10.8 percent in 2011 to 1,748,143 cars, dropping for the fourth year in a row.

French new car registrations fell for the fifth consecutive month in March.

In Spain, new car registrations dipped 4.5 percent last month. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark and Stefano Rebaudo; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)