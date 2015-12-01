MILAN Dec 1 New car sales in Italy, Europe's fourth-largest car market, rose 23.47 percent in November from the same month a year ago to 134,021 vehicles, the transport ministry said on Tuesday.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' share of the Italian market stood at 27.85 percent in November, compared with 27.6 percent the previous month, according to calculations done by Reuters. (Reporting by Francesca Landini)