MILAN Oct 8 Italy's only annual car show has
been cancelled this year because of a lack of exhibitors, the
organisers said on Tuesday, underlining how carmakers are
cutting back on spending amid a prolonged slump in sales.
"The 38th edition of the Bologna Motor Show has been
cancelled ... because of the total absence of auto
manufacturers," GL events said on its Facebook page.
Car companies spend at least one million euros per brand on
a stand at a major international car show such as the ones held
in Detroit, Paris, Geneva and Frankfurt.
The Frankfurt car show in 2013 had 1,000 exhibitors, whereas
Bologna last year had 133.
European car sales fell to a 20-year low in the first half
of 2013, and are in their fifth year of decline. Italy's monthly
sales have showed year-on-year declines for two years running.
The Bologna Motor Show was scheduled to have taken place
from Dec. 3-9. But with Italy's domestic car sales having fallen
50 percent since 2007, carmakers have little incentive to spend
the money to show new cars to a public that's not buying.
A GL events spokesperson contacted by Reuters confirmed the
decision.
The 2009 edition of the Bologna Motor show was shortened to
five days due to the financial crisis.
(Reporting by Sara Rossi, writing by Jennifer Clark; editing by
David Evans)