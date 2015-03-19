Italian designer Roberto Cavalli talks with journalists before the Just Cavalli Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/Files

MILAN Italy's Roberto Cavalli has appointed Norwegian designer Peter Dundas as creative director as the luxury brand prepares for a possible sale of a majority stake to private equity firm Clessidra.

Dundas has been creative director at Emilio Pucci, another Florentine label famous for its vibrant colours and patterns, since 2008 and previously worked at Cavalli between 2002 and 2005.

"This is a homecoming for me," Dundas said in a statement.

He will present his first collection in September in Milan, taking over the designer role from 74-year-old Roberto Cavalli and his wife, Eva.

The company's Chief Executive Daniele Corvasce said last month that he was confident talks with Milan-based Clessidra would lead to an agreement being announced around the end of March.

Clessidra, which controls high-end Italian jeweller Buccellati and was in the final round of bidders for a stake in fashion house Versace last year, started exclusive talks with Cavalli in December.

