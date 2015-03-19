MILAN, March 19 Italy's Roberto Cavalli has
appointed Norwegian designer Peter Dundas as creative director
as the luxury brand prepares for a possible sale of a majority
stake to private equity firm Clessidra.
Dundas has been creative director at Emilio Pucci, another
Florentine label famous for its vibrant colours and patterns,
since 2008 and previously worked at Cavalli between 2002 and
2005.
"This is a homecoming for me," Dundas said in a statement.
He will present his first collection in September in Milan,
taking over the designer role from 74-year-old Roberto Cavalli
and his wife, Eva.
The company's Chief Executive Daniele Corvasce said last
month that he was confident talks with Milan-based Clessidra
would lead to an agreement being announced around the end of
March.
Clessidra, which controls high-end Italian jeweller
Buccellati and was in the final round of bidders for a stake in
fashion house Versace last year, started exclusive talks with
Cavalli in December.
(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by David Goodman)