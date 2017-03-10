BRUSSELS, March 10 Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni on Friday did not confirm or deny a report about the possible sale of a 15 percent stake in state holding company Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP).

Speaking after a meeting of European leaders in Brussels, Gentiloni said: "I don't want to say anything that will upset the markets. We don't make announcements or proclamations before we make decisions."

The Economy Ministry is weighing the stake sale in CDP that would bring about 5 billion euros ($5.3 billion) to state coffers to pay down Italy's high debt, national daily Corriere della Sera reported earlier on Friday. ($1 = 0.9433 euros) (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, writing by Steve Scherer,; editing by Isla Binnie)