MILAN Nov 12 Italian state lender Cassa
Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) said on Wednesday it had agreed to
sell a stake of around 6 percent of a vehicle controlling
Italy's energy grids to a group of institutional investors for
a total of 314 million euros ($391.59 million).
Through the transaction, 33 Italian banking foundations and
the pension fund for lawyers will become shareholders in gas
grid group Snam and power grid company Terna,
alongside State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC).
Last year, CDP put up for sale 49 percent of CDP Reti, a
vehicle which owns 30 percent of Snam and 29.9 percent Terna, as
part of a privatisation drive to find fresh funds. Last summer
CDP agreed to sell 35 percent of CDP Reti to SGCC.
