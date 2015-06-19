(Adds comment from statement, background)

ROME, June 19 Franco Bassanini, president of Italy's state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), is ready to step down as the government seeks to boost the company's role in supporting growth, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Friday.

After he resigns Bassanini will be made a consultant to the prime minister on the country's plan to expand its ultra-fast broadband network and other issues, Renzi said in a statement.

Claudio Costamagna, a former Goldman Sachs banker, has the support of minority shareholders, Italy's banking foundations, to replace Bassanini, Renzi said. According to CDP bylaws, minority shareholders choose the company's president.

"Today Italy finds itself at a decisive crossroads for the (economic) recovery," Renzi said. "Strengthening the role of CDP is even more crucial."

The CDP, controlled by the Treasury with an 80 percent stake, manages postal savings. Last year it lent more than 19 billion euros ($22 billion) to local authorities and private companies to build infrastructure and fund development projects.

CDP also owns controlling stakes in oil major Eni, power and gas grid operators Terna and Snam and has a stake in unlisted fibre optic provider Metroweb.

Three sources close to the matter told Reuters earlier this month that top CDP executives had clashed with the government on what it should do to support struggling companies and foster investments in infrastructure, including in creating a nationwide broadband network.

But Renzi mentioned no conflict in the statement and lauded CDP's support of the economy in recent years.

CDP Chief Executive Giovanni Gorno Tempini was not mentioned by Renzi, although sources said he, too, had been asked to step down. Gorno Tempini's contract expires in April 2016.

Renzi also said CDP stakeholders would ask that this year's dividend policy be the same as in 2014, when it pledged to pay 853 million euros. ($1 = 0.8818 euros)