(Adds details)
MILAN, July 10 Italy's state investment fund
Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) appointed two top bankers to its
helm on Friday in a shake-up launched by Prime Minister Matteo
Renzi, who wants the cash-rich agency to be more active in
supporting the economy.
Claudio Costamagna, a former head of Goldman Sachs
EMEA investment division, was appointed chairman while Fabio
Gallia, current chief of BNP Paribas in Italy, was
named as the CEO designate, CDP said in a statement after a
shareholder meeting.
CDP, which is controlled by the Treasury via an 80 percent
stake, has assets worth 400 billion euros ($445 billion)
including 250 billion euros of postal savings.
Both appointments had been pre-announced by Renzi, who is
eager for the CDP to back ambitious development and
infrastructure projects such as a national broadband network.
"No one wants to turn the CDP upside-down," Renzi's
influential economic adviser Andrea Guerra said last week. "The
idea is simply to give it an even bigger role."
Costamagna and Gallia replace respectively Franco Bassanini
and Giovanni Gorno Tempini, who quit before the natural expiry
of their mandate to allow the new management team to prepare a
revised business plan, the CDP statement said. The two bankers
are part of a new board whose term expires in 2017.
Renzi has made faster Internet one of his government's
priorities, but the plan has not taken off due to disagreements
with Telecom Italia, which owns Italy's biggest phone
infrastructure connecting millions of users.
Italian media have speculated that CDP could take a stake in
Telecom Italia.
Another investment option for CDP could be the stock of bad
loans held by Italian banks. CDP's debts are not consolidated
into Italy's public debt -- allowing the government to use it as
its investment arm without further stretching its finances.
($1 = 0.8983 euros)
(Reporting by Francesca Landini and Alberto Sisto; Editing by
Danilo Masoni and Crispian Balmer)