MILAN Nov 21 Italy's state fund Cassa Depositi
e Prestiti (CDP) has set aside 3 billion euros ($4 billion) to
buy mortgage-backed bonds and other securities as part of a plan
to revive the housing market, it said on Thursday.
This is the first time CDP has pledged to buy
mortgage-backed debt, and the move could give some support to
Italy's securitisation market, which was frozen by the euro zone
crisis.
CDP has also earmarked 2 billion euros to lend to people who
want to buy homes and fund renovating houses to make them more
energy efficient, it said in a joint statement with bank
association ABI.
"In total, CDP will deploy five billion euros, via the
banks, to promote recovery in the residential real estate
sector," the statement said.
Italian house prices fell 5.9 percent year-on-year in the
second quarter of 2013, but the decline slowed slightly from a 6
percent slide in the previous quarter, statistics office ISTAT
said in October.
($1 = 0.7429 euros)
(Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Anthony Barker)