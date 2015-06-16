ROME, June 16 Italian Prime Minister Matteo
Renzi said on Tuesday the board of state lender Cassa Depositi e
Prestiti (CDP) would be replaced, but that no decision had been
made yet on who would be the new chiefs.
The Treasury has already asked CDP chief executive Giovanni
Gorno Tempini to step down over a clash regarding the role the
lender should play in supporting struggling firms and fostering
investments in infrastructure, sources have said.
Renzi said in a TV interview on state broadcaster RAI that
the whole CDP board had done a good job but must now step down
for "technical reasons." He did not elaborate, and answered
"no", when asked if the government had decided on names for a
new board.
(Reporting by Antonella Cinelli, writing by Gavin Jones,
editing by Isla Binnie)