By Francesca Landini and Alberto Sisto
MILAN/ROME, June 25 Italy's state investment
fund has called a shareholder meeting to discuss a planned
management change, with Prime Minister Matteo Renzi pressing the
cash-rich agency to get more closely involved with government
projects to boost economic growth.
Renzi wants the Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) to appoint
two top bankers at its helm and use its 400 billion euros ($448
billion) of funds to back ambitious development and
infrastructure projects such as a national broadband network,
officials close to the matter said.
Earlier this month, Renzi himself announced that Claudio
Costamagna, former head of Goldman Sachs EMEA investment banking
division, was set to be named as chairman of CDP, which is
controlled by the Italian treasury with an 80 percent stake.
Meanwhile Fabio Gallia, currently chief of BNP Paribas
in Italy, is in pole position to become CEO.
In a first formal step towards the reshuffle, the CDP on
Thursday called a shareholder meeting on July 10 for "decisions
about its board members". A group of banking foundations is a
minority shareholder in the fund.
The CDP was set up in Turin in 1850 to provide financing for
the royal House of Savoy. It has traditionally acted as a lender
to the public sector but its mandate has been extended in recent
years to make it a major player on the corporate scene.
Its funds come from post office savings accounts and bonds
it issues. Crucially, its debts are not consolidated into
Italy's overall public debt -- allowing the government to use it
as its investment arm without further stretching its finances --
although the European Union is monitoring its activities to
ensure they do not violate state aid rules.
Three sources close to the matter have told Reuters that top
CDP executives had clashed with the government on what it should
do to support struggling companies and foster investments in
infrastructure, including the broadband network -- one Renzi's
pet projects.
One official said the government wanted CDP to take a less
cautious, more hands-on approach and become a sort of
"investment bank" for its industrial policy.
Critics also say some past CDP investment choices lacked
consistency and a clear strategic rationale, such as last year's
purchase of a stake in the Rocco Forte Hotels group.
"Today Italy finds itself at a decisive crossroads for the
recovery," Renzi said this month. "Strengthening the role of CDP
is even more crucial."
The CDP lent more than 19 billion euros to local authorities
and private companies last year. It also owns controlling stakes
in oil major Eni, power and gas grid operators Terna
and Snam and has a stake in unlisted fibre
optic provider Metroweb.
As well as supporting the broadband network, a revamped CDP
could help revive the fortunes of steel maker Ilva, which was
put under special administration in 2013.
($1 = 0.8926 euros)
(Additoonal reporting by Giuseppe Fonte and Stefano Bernabei,
Writing by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Mark Potter)