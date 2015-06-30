(Repeats to additional Reuters clients)

MILAN, June 30 Fabio Gallia, head of BNP Paribas in Italy, is set to become chief executive of Italy's cash-rich state fund Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), Prime Minister Matteo Renzi was quoted saying in a newspaper interview on Tuesday.

Gallia will flank Claudio Costamagna, a former head of Goldman Sachs' EMEA division, who earlier this month was indicated by Renzi as the new chairman of CDP.

Renzi is reshuffling the top management at CDP because he wants it to use its 400 billion euros ($448 billion) of funds to back ambitious development and infrastructure projects, such as a national broadband network, officials close to the matter have said.

The sources had said Gallia was in pole position to become CEO of the agency.

"If someone thinks that to pick two respected names like Claudio Costamagna and Fabio Gallia is a bad thing, so be it," Renzi told Il Sole 24 Ore financial daily, confirming Gallia's imminent appointment. "I think that the duty of a leader is to choose good people."

CDP has called a shareholder meeting on July 10 to appoint a new board. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by David Holmes)