BRIEF-Compagnie Financiere du Neufcour FY net result turns to loss of 68,000 euros
* FY revenue 1.1 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago
ROME, Sept 30 The capital of Italy's central bank could be revalued to as much as 7 billion euros from 156,000 euros currently, a Treasury document obtained by Reuters showed on Monday, in a move that domestic lenders hope would boost their own balance sheets.
Italian banks own the majority of the central bank's capital and have been pushing for a revaluation that they expect would increase the value of their stakes and generate a capital gain.
The Treasury has also been looking at the possibility of increasing the value of the Bank of Italy capital as a way to boost fiscal revenues by taxing the capital gains booked by lenders.
However, the document said that proceeds for the state coffers from such a move would be highly uncertain.
The Bank of Italy has asked a committee of experts, including former European Central Bank Vice President Lucas Papademos, to come up with an assessment of its capital's value, which is expected by year-end. (Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni, wirting by Valentina Za, editing by Silvia Aloisi)
WASHINGTON, April 14 The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday it had frozen assets in two brokerage accounts used last week to reap more than $1 million in alleged insider trading profits in connection with a merger announcement by Liberty Interactive Corp and General Communication Inc .